The Old Parsonage Hotel is a stunning hotel. On arrival you are greeted to a charming country house, with a walled garden and terrace. There a beautiful purple flowers scattered across the front of the hotel and it really is one of the most charming properties to stay in. Arriving is like encountering an enchanting scene from another world with the architectural stone and slate gem of a building.

The hotel boasts both old and contemporary features, and the staff at the hotel were so warm and charming too. Staying at this hotel really is special, and despite being just outside of the high street you are still so close to the popular attractions of Oxford. The hotel offers the peace and quiet, away from bustle and tourists of the city. It is a sweet escape if you are looking for a relaxing weekend away in a beautiful UK city.

I experienced the best of Oxford by staying at this hotel for the weekend. (Photos: Isabella Boneham/Old Parsonage Hotel) | Isabella Boneham/Old Parsonage Hotel

The rooms are spacious, spotlessly clean and exceptionally well decorated. I headed down to Oxford with friends and this hotel catered to us so well. We had a lovely Sunday lunch at the Parsonage Grill (located inside the hotel) and breakfast too. All of the food was delicious, and guests having the opportunity to eat such yummy food at the hotel is amazing. The roast beef was cooked for perfection and it is the perfect meal to have at the hotel before your journey home.

Sitting outside in the courtyard was so lovely and on Sunday morning we could hear bells chiming from the nearby St Giles Church. The hotel also allows its guests to make use of their bikes - and of course we made the most out of this. We cycled 10 minutes through the city to bike down the River Thames, and it was gorgeous. We spotted a heron, cows, and a had a lovely drink on banks of the river. There were so many people walking, running, and biking too and it was a glorious experience. If you wanted you could even biked around the whole of Oxford, and it is very easy to do as there are so many cycle lanes in Oxford.

Biking around Oxford. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The location of the hotel is perfect. It is near where Banbury Rd and Woodstock Rd come together, so you have easy access northward to/from the A40/M40, yet the heart of town is only a short walk southward.

On Saturday night we had dinner at Quod, located in the heart of the city and attached to the Old Bank Hotel. Guests staying at the Old Parsonage Hotel have the option of eating here which is so great as it is in the centre, so you can easily go for drinks after. We all enjoyed steaks, a bottle of red wine and delicious desserts from cheesecake to crème brûlée. From the window we had a stunning view of Christ Church Cathedral, and I would highly recommend eating at this restaurant.

Quod restaurant in Oxford. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Overall, the hotel is a perfect stay in Oxford and I can’t fault it. It is perfect for groups of friends to explore the city and couple’s who are wanting a romantic weekend away. There is easily accessible parking on site, the food was delicious and the location was perfect.

Travel facts