Poolside Pet Peeves: 62% of Leeds holidaymakers hate when other holidaymakers urinate in the pool

The school holidays have arrived and Brits up and down the country have started to flock to their favourite poolside destinations and enjoy the sunshine. Holidays are a time for relaxing, however a new survey has suggested that, even on holiday by the poolside, there are still plenty of things that can grind Brits’ gears!

New research, by online retailer Northerner, has revealed the biggest pet peeve for Leeds holidaymakers is when others urinate in the pool, with 62% admitting this.

Looking at the rest of the UK, Brits don’t have much patience for children, as half of those surveyed, (53%), said they don’t have time for uncontrollable children, and 51% prefer the poolside to be a calming and quiet environment. With Brits preferring a relaxing holiday, it’s no surprise that over a third get annoyed by the tedious act of having to get up early to save sun loungers with their towels.

With different laws around vaping and smoking in different destinations, UK holiday goers are also still put off by smoking and vaping by the pool, as well as drinking excessively, or sunbathing topless.

The top ten UK biggest poolside annoyances for Brits are:

Having a wee in the pool - 64% Not controlling the kids - 53% Shouting - 51% Playing music - 49% Smoking - 46% Excessive drinking - 45% Eating food in the pool - 45% Saving sun lounges with towels - 36% Vaping - 33% Sunbathing topless - 27%

Breaking down the data by age, Boomers have the least patience with boozy brits and chaotic little ones, as a huge 76% admit to leaving the area if children are not being controlled, and 70% turn their nose up to anyone excessively drinking by the poolside. Whilst Boomers might seem the most judgemental, surprisingly, sunbathing topless isn’t an issue for them, with two thirds happily accepting this around the pool.

Could Millennials and Gen Z be the culprit for the annoying sunbed saving? 80% of them admitted to not being bothered by this, in comparison to one in two Boomers who find it to be one of the biggest bugbears when visiting their favourite holiday destinations.