Imagine visiting historic Irish Castles, strolling beside wild and wonderful Scottish lochs or walking in the steps of the Beatles down the famous Penny Lane – image a Round Britain Cruise.

Arriving at a new place every day there’s no traffic jams or flight delays just time to relax, enjoy and discover the wonders of The British Isles from the luxury of your floating hotel.

For a long time these cruises have been the favourite of American and other foreign tourists who deem it to be the best way of discovering the British Isles – but over the past few years this ‘new kid on the cruise block’ has become popular with Brits who want to learn more about their heritage.

The Regal Princess cruise ship

Boarding the Crown Princess in Southampton for a six-night cruise to Ireland via Cornwall was seamless and quick.

Princess is really into technology. Their app allows you to explore events, itineraries, deck plans and more.

Their exclusive Ocean Medallion provides touchless stateroom entry.

But its real magic is that at any time or anywhere on board the ship, you can order food or drink.

Cobh Cathedral, Co Cork

I loved the sheer decadence of being able to have a nightcap delivered to my stateroom whilst watching a late-night movie.

After the traditional pool deck sail-away party I explored the ship.

It’s the size of three football pitches with 19 decks, 12 restaurants, dozens of bar lounges, a theatre, numerous swimming pools and a spa.

My stateroom was spacious, light and airy, tastefully furnished with lots of hanging space for clothes and a very comfortable bed. The balcony was a delight with chairs and a table ideal for early morning coffee or cocktails at sundown.

Titanic Belfast

The first night I dined in the Allegro Dining Room which became my must go to place for dinner with its superb menu, wonderful service and sea views from my table.

On other evenings I indulged myself with a true taste of Italy at Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria and The Crown Grill with its tempting steaks, salads and fish.

Next morning it was Cornwall, Falmouth to be precise and I started my day with a gentle Tai Chi at Sea Session.

There were lots of excursions on offer, as there are on most of Princess cruises, ranging from 15 to 28 depending on the destination port.

The swimming pool on board the ship

I decided to explore Falmouth, a quaint seaside town, laced with a history of pioneering and smuggling and took a 10-minute stroll to Gyllyngvase Beach from the town centre.

That evening it was time to glam up for the first of the two formal nights complete with the captain’s Champagne Waterfall enjoyed before dinner.

Later I enjoyed Motown and Soul music, one of the many choices in the numerous bar lounges.

Out next port was Cobh, on the south coast of County Cork in Ireland, where I joined the excursion to Blarney Castle.

I must confess I was so excited I couldn’t’ wait to kiss the famous stone. I climbed to the top and leaned backwards nervously to receive the gift of eloquence by kissing the Blarney Stone.

There are many versions of the origin of the stone, including a claim that it was the Lia Fáil – a numinous stone upon which Irish kings were crowned.

In the evening there was an amazing show in the theatre, Born to Dance, which pays homage to the greatest choreographers of all time, and I say this with my theatre critic’s hat on, its packed with technically perfect dance routines and stand-out performances.

Next day, it was Dublin where my adventures took me along the rugged coastline of South County Dublin to the 12th century Malahide Castle. It has over 260 acres of remaining parkland estate, forming the Malahide Demesne Regional Park.

After touring the house and immense gardens we followed the coast road to the 11th century Abbey Tavern for a traditional Irish lunch and entertainment.

After dinner it was time for some fun watching the Do You Want to Dance with the Officers Challenge – a sort of on board Strictly before doing an 80s dance class ready for the Back to the 80s party later on.

On the penultimate day of the cruise we docked in Belfast and I joined the Highlights of Belfast Tour which included the magnificent Titanic Experience.

Our tour took us down the Falls and Shankill Road areas, passed the notorious Crumlin Road Jail before a stop at City Hall to see the Titanic Memorial that bears all the names of those who perished in the disaster.

Next we drove to the former Harland & Wolff shipyard and embarked on a self-guided tour of the Titanic Experience. Here interactive exhibits tell the story of the ship from its construction, launch and final moments.

To calm the passengers, band leader of the Titanic, Wallace Hartley, who hailed from Dewsbury, played as the ship sank and his violin can be seen in the museum.

Visiting here is a truly poignant and overwhelming experience and do allow plenty of time for it.

The final sea day I was invited to the high-tech bridge to see the latest navigation technology that manoeuvres the ship from port to port and meet the bridge team.

That night it was formal night so I had to visit the Lotus Spa for some expert pampering before watching the production show Bravo and then dancing the night away in The Club Princess.