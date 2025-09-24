Passengers flying from Leeds Bradford Airport are being offered a new route for winter - with one of the biggest Christmas markets now on the menu.

Ryanair has announced that it will be flying to Warsaw twice a week from Monday, October 27.

The airline has also increased its frequencies in flying to four other cities; Dublin, Gdansk, Krakow, and Wrocław.

Leeds Bradford Airport’s aviation director, Declan Maguire, said: “Ryanair's new flights from Leeds Bradford to Warsaw isn't just another route on the map, it's a chance for people across Yorkshire to discover a city full of history and culture.

“We're proud to team up with Ryanair to make travelling from Yorkshire easier and more exciting, whether it's a weekend break, visiting friends and family, or an adventure further afield."

Ryanair’s director of communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “Ryanair is pleased to launch our Leeds Bradford Winter 2025 schedule, with 13 routes, including an exciting new route to Warsaw starting from Monday Oct 27, as well as increased frequencies on other popular winter getaway destinations, like Dublin, Gdansk, Krakow, and Wrocław, providing Ryanair’s Yorkshire customers with more choice and regular connections at the lowest fares in Europe.

“We wish to continue to deliver traffic and tourism growth across our 22 UK airports, particularly on our 340 new Boeing aircraft, which will deliver over the next eight years. To do this however, the UK market must become competitive.

“Rachel Reeves should stop talking about growth and start delivering it by abolishing APD. In countries all over Europe, like Sweden, Hungary, Albania, and Regional Italy, Govts are abolishing aviation taxes and are being rewarded with rapid traffic, tourism, and jobs growth. This is the model that Rachel Reeves should copy.

“She has failed to deliver any growth in the first 12 months of the new Labour government, but she can reverse this failure, by scrapping APD to make UK air travel and tourism competitive once more, particularly in the UK regions.”