Councillors have hit out at ‘unfair tabloid stories’ criticising Scarborough and have urged visitors to ‘come and visit the most beautiful seaside resort in England’ for themselves.

A cross-party group of councillors including the town’s charter mayor have called out several recent “stories in tabloid newspapers that disrespect our town” amid an effort to improve the resort’s image. It comes amid criticism that Scarborough has a “lack of investment” and “high rates of crime” as well as a “scarcity” of high street shops.”

Charter mayor of Scarborough, Independent Coun Janet Jefferson, said: “I go to a lot of town centres and I don’t think we have a bad selection and in fact, we have a lot of independent shops. I think it’s a bit unfair because everyone is trying their best under the present economic climate to do what they can and invest when they can.

“Everyone has a right to their opinion, but when I look out of my window to see the bay, I think it’s lovely.”

Scarborough South Bay

While Britain’s first seaside resort has also faced growing concern about the area’s bathing water quality, especially in the South Bay which currently has a ‘poor’ classification, local leaders say they are aware of issues and are working to solve them.

Labour Coun Rich Maw, said: “Scarborough is just a couple of years away from celebrating our quatercentenary as a tourist resort. We have lots to be proud of and I am hoping that in 2026, four hundred years after the discovery of the Spa waters by Mrs Farrer, we can celebrate in style!”

He added: “We have heightened the [water quality] issues to such a priority that action is finally being taken, resources are being spent and I am genuinely optimistic that our beaches will finally have blue flags flying proudly above both bays.”

Conservative Coun David Jeffels, former chairman of the British Resorts Association and a Borough Alderman, said he agreed that improving the image of streets, especially in the town centre was a “priority”, with several areas “needing an action plan with wide involvement and ideas being brought forward”.

He added: “But North Yorkshire Council does not have the resources – financial or manpower – to tackle the problem alone and we need the support of businesses to help keep the streets clear of vegetation and encourage property owners to encourage new shopping opportunities.”

‘Golden Opportunity’

In 2023 Time Out described Scarborough as one of the top destinations in the UK while Condé Nast Traveller described it as perhaps the “most beautiful seaside resort in England”.

In the past 12 months, the resort has also seen new investment into the Alpamare water park and approval of a zip line experience in the North Bay, while the Open Air Theatre has continued to attract big acts and large crowds.

Coun Maw also highlighted the historical and cultural sights on offer: “Visitors to the town can choose to visit the superb Peasholm Park and our wonderful art galleries, else take a tour of the fascinating Rotunda Museum before heading to the gloriously restored South Cliff Gardens and then down the truly historic funicular lift to Scarborough Spa.”

Planned celebrations for the town’s 400th anniversary as the first spa town are also high on the agenda for many. Coun Jeffels said it could be a “golden opportunity to re-invent Scarborough as one of the country’s leading holiday destinations”.

Scarborough, added Coun Jeffels, had several influential organisations striving to improve it – the council, the Town Team, the Let’s Talk Scarborough Campaign, Civic Society, the planned Local Visitor Economic Partnership, embracing the whole of North Yorkshire and York along with, from next May, the new Town Council.

“Of course, there is room for improvement with the growing trend of people holidaying in the UK, so we need as a town to prepare for that opportunity.

“Scarborough has a great past and a great future if we embrace the opportunities to make it an exemplar among British resorts,” Coun Jeffels added.