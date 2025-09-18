Sheffield 10k 2025: Council announces road closures ahead of event

Sheffield City Council has confirmed a series of road closures and parking restrictions that will be in place to facilitate this year’s Sheffield 10k run.

The temporary traffic order, made under Section 16A(2) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, will come into effect on Saturday, September 27 and remain in force for two days to allow for event preparations, race day management, and clear-up operations.

During the order, vehicles will be prohibited from using or waiting on several major city centre and suburban routes, except for emergency services, local authority, and authorised event vehicles.

Pedestrian access to homes and businesses will remain unaffected, the council said.

Key Road Closures

Among the roads to be closed are:

A61 Ring Road (sections between Brook Hill, Eyre Street, London Road, and Broomspring Lane)

Ecclesall Road (from Hanover Way/St Mary’s Gate to Hunter’s Bar Roundabout, and eastbound between Psalter Lane and Brocco Bank)

Arundel Gate (High Street to Furnival Square)

Charter Row, Pinstone Street, Norfolk Street, Surrey Street, Union Street, and Fargate (entire length closures)

Suburban routes including Brocco Bank, Endcliffe Vale Road, Rustlings Road, Oakbrook Road, Hangingwater Road, Riverdale Road, and Graham Road

Parking bay suspensions will also apply across Ecclesall Road, Charles Street, Norfolk Street, Pinstone Street, Surrey Street, and Union Street.

Temporary One-Way Systems

To manage traffic flow, some streets will operate temporary one-way systems. These include Cross Burgess Street, Cambridge Street, Charter Row, Division Street, Moore Street, and Bishop Street.

Vehicle Removal Powers

The council has also reminded motorists that any vehicles parked in contravention of the order may be removed.