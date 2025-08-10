Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When I turned 50, I was determined to celebrate this new chapter of my life. It wasn't about slowing down; this was all about living life to the fullest. I decided I wanted to do something bold.

With my kids grown, I wanted to start ticking off the things on my bucket list, and one of them was to attend a music festival abroad, alone.

As a proud “glam-ma” who I’d like to think looks younger than her years, I figured: why wait?

The picture perfect beaches of the paradise islands on St. Kitts and Nevis

But the question was, could I? Did I have the stamina or confidence to attend a festival abroad, or was this me being overly ambitious and hurtling full throttle into a midlife crisis?

In the past, I’d done Glastonbury, Wireless, and Lovebox, but now I wanted a challenge. Somewhere tropical. Somewhere unforgettable. Somewhere, I could dance under the stars and prove that 50 is just the beginning.

After some research, I opted to head to the St. Kitts Music Festival, now in its 27th year, it’s a celebration of all things Caribbean. From music, soca and reggae, to sunshine, good food, and soul.

Past headliners have included Mary J. Blige, Beres Hammond, and Machel Montano, and a 2025 lineup boasting Vybz Kartel and Jennifer Hudson made it a no-brainer. It ticked every box: solo-travel friendly, sun-soaked, and brimming with vibes.

Sugar mill ruin and beautiful rainforest in Wingfield Estate sugar plantation st. kitts

After a smooth eight-hour flight, I landed in St. Kitts, greeted by the warm Caribbean air and a vibrant masquerade troupe dancing to steel pan rhythms; the people instantly welcomed me.

The island can be best described as the jewel of the Caribbean, a lush, green, mountainous landscape encased by the alluring turquoise sea. I felt safe, excited, and, most of all, alive.

But before jumping into the festival, I wanted to explore. St. Kitts. At just 23 miles long and five miles wide, St Kitts is a haven for water sports and eco-adventures

On a whim (and against my usual comfort zone), I signed up for a rainforest hike at the historic Wingfield Estate, led by the legendary ranger aka ‘forest whisperer’ O'Neil Mulraine.

O'Neil handed me a stick and a smile and led the way through the jungle with stories of trees, birds, and historical ruins.

When I felt like giving up, he grinned and said, “In 50 years, no one’s ever dropped on my watch. You’re not going to be the first.” He was right. I made it. And I felt phenomenal.

Next stop: the old rum distillery. The Wingfield Estate has the accolade of being the first of its kind in the Caribbean.

Here, I soaked in both history and heritage. Then it was back to the hotel to rest up for the first night of the festival.

I was warned from the outset that this festival is not for the faint-hearted. Kittitians, as they are affectionately known, are renowned for living life to the full and partying hard.

Undeterred, I was determined to attend all three nights and party like a local. I had a point to prove.

I was representing the UK, my Jamaican heritage, and women over 50. I was determined not to let the side down.

Night one was all about soca, the high-energy music heartbeat of the Caribbean. I was a soca virgin and slightly nervous – would i fall at the first hurdle?

I came prepared, comfy shoes and a can-do attitude. And within minutes, I was hooked.

The music pulsed, the crowd jumped, and I found myself dancing like I was a soca veteran my whole life. Soca had got me, the Kittitians couldn’t believe I was a first-timer. I proudly held my own and then some.

By night two, fatigue threatened to creep in. But that disappeared the moment Vybz Kartel hit the stage. The energy was electric, the stadium packed, and the vibes unmatched.

I was surrounded by thousands of people who felt like instant family. His two-hour set was a masterclass on how to keep the crowd enthralled.

Night three and the headline for the finale was EGOT recipient Jennifer Hudson. She was amazing. The crowd came alive as they sang her songs word for word.

People hugged, and it was an overwhelming feeling of euphoria. It was the perfect way to end what was a fantastic three-day festival. I was exhausted, but it was worth it. I took on a three-day festival alone, and it didn't beat me, it was a fantastic experience.

To recover, I hopped over to Nevis, St. Kitts’ serene sister island. Just seven miles wide, this untouched gem is pure tranquillity.

Powder-soft beaches, no traffic lights, cash-only shops, a place where time slows down and luxury vacationing is a must,

I checked into the Four Seasons Resort, a dream destination, and another bucket list goal ticked off.

It was the perfect post-party detox. Morning beach walks, clear waters, and zero pressure to do anything but relax.

Nevis stole a piece of my heart. Locals told me, “We like it quiet here. If we want chaos, we go to St. Kitts.” And honestly? I understood precisely what they meant.

Midlife crisis? Absolutely not. It was a glow-up. A celebration. A reminder that life doesn’t stop at 50 — it begins again, bolder and more beautiful.

St. Kitts and Nevis offered me everything I craved: adventure, connection, rhythm, rest. For any woman out there wondering if it’s too late to chase a dream or travel solo, let me be your proof.

Book the flight. Buy the ticket. Dance under the stars. I followed my heart, and it led me to paradise.