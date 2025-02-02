Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the wellness market expected to reach $1.4 trillion in 2025, the demand for ways to improve health and well-being has never been stronger.

This is nothing new for the Barnard family, who founded BodyHoliday in the late 1980s.

Situated on the pristine white sands of the northwestern tip of St. Lucia, this inclusive wellness resort pioneered the concept of mind-and-body wellness long before it became trendy.

Since then, BodyHoliday has continuously evolved, and guests can’t seem to get enough. The resort boasts one of the highest repeat guest rates of any wellness destination worldwide.

As a first-time visitor, I quickly realised I was in the minority. Most guests were returners, many proudly sharing double-digit visit counts.

What keeps them coming back? “You don’t need to be super fit or health-conscious—the resort’s relaxed Caribbean style welcomes all,” said a woman from Dublin on her eighth visit.

Another guest, visiting for the second time this year, added, “You choose your own version of wellness. Scale it up or down—it’s your holiday, and it’s all about you.

Yoga beside the sea is just one of the many offerings at BodyHoliday in St Lucia

"There’s no guilt, no judgment — just feel-good activities all day, a free daily treatment, and incredible food and drink. Where else can you get that in the world?”

The resort attracts a diverse mix of guests—groups of friends, couples, families (with children aged 12+), and the active retired. It’s also a haven for solo travellers, with no single-occupancy surcharge, plus social events, communal dining, and group activities to ensure guests can easily connect.

The resort blends Caribbean charm with contemporary touches designed to inspire relaxation and balance. Accommodation ranges from cosy solo rooms to luxurious villas, all nestled in manicured gardens or along the crescent-shaped Cariblue Beach.

Rooms are air-conditioned and feature crisp linens, Nespresso machines, mini-fridges, rainfall showers, and nightly turndown service. Many include private terraces or balconies with ocean or garden views.

To encourage guests to recharge, rooms are free from digital distractions, though Wi-Fi is available in rooms, the library and lobby area.

BodyHoliday seamlessly balances indulgence and health. With six restaurants and several bars, there’s something for every mood and palate. Breakfast at The Wellness Café is a must—try the pumpkin pancakes and daily immunity shots.

Alternatively, Cariblue Restaurant offers an excellent buffet breakfast. Both venues cater to dietary needs and serve delicious lunches, from sushi and salads to local Caribbean fare.

Dinner highlights include East-West fusion at TAO, where the cuisine is consistently exceptional. The wine-paired tasting menu at Cariblue Windows was another standout, and the Pavilion Grill offered relaxed al fresco dining with Caribbean flair.

For a special treat, I-TAL serves plant-based dishes inspired by the Rastafarian philosophy of vitality (at a supplement). Afternoon tea at the Pavilion Grill includes sandwiches, hummus, crudités, and sweet treats, alongside tropical mocktails, cocktails, and wines.

The generous all-inclusive package also covers pre- and post-dinner drinks, featuring quality wines and expertly crafted cocktails.

Many resorts claim to offer wellness, but BodyHoliday takes it to another level. Its extensive activity programme is led by expert instructors, known as BodyGuards, who are exceptional.

Whether spinning, hiking, or easing into exercise with a morning walk, they ensure you’re doing it right and having fun.

Other activities like aerial or paddleboard yoga offer a chance to try out something new, while water sports such as kayaking, windsurfing, scuba diving, snorkelling, and waterskiing (or “buttock-skiing” in my case!) add a touch of holiday fun.

For land-based activities, pickleball, tennis, and archery are also on offer and tailored for all levels.

At the heart of the resort lies its award-winning Wellness Centre, perched above the bay with 33 treatment rooms and St. Lucia’s only Ayurvedic temple.

Each guest receives a daily 50-minute spa treatment (excluding arrival and departure days). These include facials, massages, and wraps, delivered by skilled therapists.

It also features a well-equipped gym, a fitness studio with daily classes from 7am to 7pm, a thalassotherapy pool, and two outdoor pools. Guests can create personalised programmes focusing on areas such as weight loss, fitness, or mindfulness.

During my stay, I booked a complimentary InBody Test with the onsite doctor to analyse my fat, muscle, and water composition.

Thankfully, my results weren’t too bad, though I was advised to do more weight-bearing exercises—a tip I’ve since adopted to manage visceral fat.

We decided to explore St. Lucia midway through our stay.

First, we visited the world’s only drive-in volcano, followed by rejuvenating sulphur-rich mud baths—brilliant fun, and skin felt incredible after (www.sulphurspringstlucia.com.) Next, we spent a few hours at Cacao St. Lucie (cacoasaintelucie.com), learning about chocolate-making and crafting personalised bars to take home.

We ended the day sampling the island’s famous rums on the Kabawe Krawl (www.stlucia.org/en/kabawekrawl) a guided bar-hopping experience just launched by Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

The week flew by, and we left feeling rejuvenated and inspired. We’d discovered the holy grail of wellness, BodyHoliday is such a gem, just don't tell everyone about it.

BodyHoliday: From £565/€676 per night for two in a Garden View Twin Room, all-inclusive, with daily spa treatments. www.bodyholiday.com

www.stlucia.org