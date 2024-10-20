The 10 top Yorkshire hotels for Christmas according to The Good Hotel Guide

Christmas is coming and few places embody the sense of festive romance quite as spectacularly as Yorkshire. From cosy inns to grand country houses, traditional seasonal lunches to family fun and games, for those planning to celebrate in style.

Here the Good Hotel Guide shares 10 of the top hotels for Christmas in Yorkshire.

The Devonshire Arms, Skipton

Part of the Duke of Devonshire’s Yorkshire estate at Bolton Abbey, The Devonshire Arms is a 17th-century inn turned country house hotel.

Surrounded by beautiful gardens and grounds, the inn is complete with its own spa, while other recommended activities include a walk to the Abbey ruins nearby.

Over Christmas they invite guests to make merry with three festive nights of crackling open fires, award-winning dining and cheer. Begin with a sparkling afternoon tea, drinks reception, carol singers and dinner on Christmas Eve.

Spend Christmas Day feasting on a Yorkshire breakfast, Champagne, traditional lunch and an afternoon of board games and winter walks. Boxing Day is celebrated in equal style, with a black tie dinner featuring a magician and pianist, followed by the option to join games of Roulette and Blackjack.

Spacious and secluded, set amongst the most spectacularly tranquil gardens, Middlethorpe Hall is owned by the National Trust.

On the outside, its grand architecture greets you, while inside it’s all fire-lit halls and beautifully furnished rooms. The hotel sits in 20 acres of gardens and parkland, which beckon you to explore at all times of the year - they’re also home to an elegant spa.

Stay in elegant rooms either in the main house or the newer courtyard area, all equipped with books, flowers, fruit and delicious home-made biscuits.

Over Christmas, the hall becomes a home of your own, with a three night break in house-party style.

A buffet of afternoon tea delicacies kicks things off on Christmas Eve, followed by Champagne and canapés reception with carols sung by a local choir, a three-course dinner and the option to attend midnight mass in St Andrew's Parish Church or at York Minster.

Christmas Day sees you enjoy a full Yorkshire breakfast, a Bucks-Fizz reception, four-course luncheon, and mince pies in the drawing room to watch the King's speech. Boxing Day continues in full force, with a black-tie gala dinner and a casino evening.

The Traddock, Austwick

The place to go for walking, especially if you choose to bring the dog with you, The Traddock is a welcoming country house in the Yorkshire Dales national park.

Homely and warm, rooms are decorated in comforting style but with a clear sense of luxury too. Food follows the Slow Food Movement with locally sourced ingredients taking centre stage.

Relax over three nights at Christmas starting with mince pies and Christmas cake on Christmas Eve, carols in the main lounge, and champagne and canapes followed by a festive three-course Christmas Eve dinner.

On Christmas Day, take a festive Gourmet Lunch Hamper for a stroll in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, before cream tea and cake, champagne and a four-course dinner.

On Boxing Day enjoy a leisurely day before a three-course dinner and a casino night complete with prizes.

The Traddock, in Austwick

Stone House Hotel, Hawes

Stone House Hotel family-run hotel in an Edwardian country house is on a quiet lane one mile from the town of Hawes.

Warm and welcoming, there's nothing stuffy about it - settle in and feel like you instantly belong. Dating back to 1908 the house is cosy and inviting, providing the space and tranquillity for a peaceful holiday in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales National Park.

At Christmas it's a truly magical destination, with open fires, an abundance of decorations, and afternoon teas brimming with homemade cakes and mulled wine.

Festive meals go all out with local fare whipped into a traditional feast, a choice of different menus, entertainment and more.

Stone House Hotel in Hawes | Good Hotel Guide

The Pheasant, Helmsley

In a blissful location overlooking a village pond, The Pheasant is a charming, golden-stone group of buildings converted from a former blacksmith’s and barns into an elegant inn with rooms.

Surrounded by the North York Moors, it's a place for excellent food and easy going quality time together. In addition to beautifully decorated rooms in the main building, there are cottages to stay in, and family suites.

Over Christmas they have a choice of different occasions to attend, from wreath making to Christmas shopping.

You can join them for a festive lunch, or a three-night break including a Jingle Jazz Supper on Christmas Eve, a Christmas Day lunch complete with champagne and canapés as well as games and a festive quiz in the evening.

On Boxing Day, a hearty Yorkshire breakfast is followed by a scenic walk or the chance to join the Boxing Day Hunt Meet in Kirkbymoorside. Then return for a black tie dinner and dance.

The Pheasant in Helmsley | Good Hotel Guide

An award-winning retreat, Brocco on the Park is a light and spacious Scandi chic hotel in a spruced up red brick building.

The interiors are contemporary with accents of bright colour in the rooms and food is served by candlelight in the evenings with a rich menu of elegant favourites.

Over Christmas you're invited to come for lunch or longer.

Their Christmas Lunch begins with Champagne followed by a delectable four-course menu of options featuring apple cured salmon, venison carpaccio, balloting of turkey or a nut roast, as well as testers such as Baileys and white chocolate bread and butter pudding or a trio of cheeses.

Brocco on the Park

A family-run, family-friendly, dog-friendly 16th-century former coaching inn, The White Swan is a winning blend of home comforts and five-star amenities.

Crackling fires, cosy nooks, great food and walks in ‘God’s own country’ are all part of the experience - what more could one want in the chilly winter months?

At Christmas they go all out, with a hassle-free approach to the holidays.

They offer two and three-night packages with a festive afternoon tea on Christmas Eve, a four-course dinner, and an invitation to midnight mass by candlelight at St. Peter and St. Paul’s.

On Christmas Day a leisurely breakfast is followed by Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, and a buffet supper.

On Boxing Day blow the cobwebs away with a walk on the beach or settle in with a book and a good bottle of wine before an a la carte dinner in the restaurant.

The White Swan | Good Hotel Guide

The Middleton Lodge Estate, Richmond

Spend Christmas at Middleton Lodge, a 200-acre estate restored by owner and managing director James Allison.

Guests can check in on Christmas Eve for a two-night stay in one of the beautiful bedrooms designed by creative director, Rebecca Tappin. After a festive afternoon tea, there’s the option to visit the Forest Spa and enjoy the heated outdoor pool.

Dinner that evening will be served at the Coach House. On Christmas Day, guests can start with a champagne breakfast at the Coach House, followed by a morning at their own pace.

Christmas lunch will be served in the Fig House, overlooking the walled gardens. The menu, designed by Michelin Young Chef of the Year, Jake Jones, offers a traditional Yorkshire Christmas feast with all the trimmings.

Middleton Lodge offers a relaxed and festive Christmas celebration in the countryside.

Middleton Lodge | Good Hotel Guide

The Durham Ox, Crayke

A 300-year-old inn, The Durham Ox is an award-winning traditional pub with a warm atmosphere.

Set within the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Beauty, flagstone floors, exposed beams, oak panelling and roaring fires create a delicious atmosphere, while a menu of local fare and an extensive range of wines and cask ales are readily available.

There are five bedrooms in converted stone farm buildings that provide a peaceful place to stay, as well as the converted Studio Suite located above the pub.

In addition, there is the Pool Villa with a spa pool for up to four guests, and Ivy Cottage, a three-bedroom self-catering cottage within walking distance in the village.

The festive season is an opportunity to get stuck into the experience, with a two-night break including Champagne on arrival, rest and relaxation with bed and breakfast, a Christmas Day lunch and a Christmas hamper for that night.

Durham Ox | Good Hotel Guide

A five-star hotel and restaurant, Manor House Lindley is an exquisite Georgian mansion set back from the high street in a smart Huddersfield suburb.

Its interior spaces are inspired in their design, with garlands hanging from the ceiling, careful colour choices throughout, designer scented candles, and plenty of glamour.

Christmas begins with their annual Artisan Fayre before a month of parties, workshops, and themed afternoon teas.

On Christmas Eve a brass band fills the Coach House with music, while Christmas Day offers an opulent five-course lunch.