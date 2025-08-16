Theme parks are perfect for thrill seekers, who enjoy the latest attractions, but they can be overwhelming with little ones.

In search of a theme park suitable for toddlers, our reporter Sophie Mei Lan went to Flamingo Land.

I have many fond childhood memories of Flamingo Land. Yet until last summer, it seemed our tween children only had eyes for Alton Towers and Thorpe Park. Flamingo Land and Blackpool Pleasure Beach, two parks I frequented as a child, were off their radar.

After a long weekend in a caravan at Flamingo Land resort last Autumn, I managed to convert the kids. Our luxury caravan was located on the edge of the theme park, which meant it was a short walk to access some of the largest rides, such as Mumbo Jumbo, which is the UK’s steepest rollercoaster and the fastest ride in the park -Velocity, which is the UK’s first and only motorbike coaster. There’s also Sik, one of the latest thrilling rides with ten inversions.

Splish Splosh

All the kids loved it. So much so, they didn’t get around the park and reach the zoo. We didn’t have a chance to do much else other than the main rides and entertainment.

I decided to return with our toddler this summer to check out the zoo and the smaller rides I had spotted.

When the park opened at 10 am, my toddler and I began exploring the zoo. I couldn’t believe we hadn’t come to the zoo previously, especially because this is how Flamingo Land began in 1959 as Yorkshire Zoological Gardens. We went on gentle carousel-style rides, which my toddler Athena was allowed on, as well as Wacky Races, where she could drive the car.

There was an outdoor play area with slides and a Meerkat enclosure. Athena was so excited by the rides that it was hard to get her to see the animals, but once she did, she loved it. This is the quieter side of the park with picnic benches, food outlets, toilets, and vast areas set out for the wildlife, including peacocks, which roam freely. We saw giraffes, zebras, and even a rhino from one of the dinosaur-themed rides.

Wacky Races

We visited the sea lions, who have a new enclosure which they love, so much so I’m told it’s hard to get them to get out of their new pool. I don’t blame them as the sun was beating down so we got some shade as we watched the tigers and lions. There, we listened to a talk on Red Pandas, who also wisely stayed in the shade.

We then caught the People Mover monorail, as Athena liked the novelty of that. There, you can see views of the park as you drift through. We descended in the heart of the park near Velocity. As it was midday, the crowds were gathering, but the queues were growing around the main thrill-seeking rides, other than the Lost River, which is currently being redeveloped.

We took a gentle walk down the ramp to the water play area, which had caught Athena’s eye. This had been closed in the winter months.

There’s a range of ‘splish splosh’ play areas with little fountains for children to run through and a pirate ship at the centre. We spent about an hour there as Athena was happily running around with other toddlers. I couldn’t believe how relaxing it felt. I’d always associated theme parks with large queues, adrenaline-fuelled rides, and chaos as you chase after the kids. Flamingo Land is based in Kirby Misperton, a rural village in North Yorkshire with approximately 370 residents, including those living permanently in caravans. Flamingo Land really does feel like a village with old-fashioned charm and a good bit of down-to-earth fun.

Monorail

I got speaking to other parents who were looking after toddlers while their older kids ran around , going on the big rides. Instead, we were all enjoying a tranquil day. Most people I spoke to had a deal to camp at the site, spending several days here.