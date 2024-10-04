Looking for the best autumnal family fun? Try Lancashire and the South Lakes!

Autumn with its glowing colours is a great time to enjoy the beauty of Lancashire and the South Lakes. Both are just a short journey away and this month sees a packed programme of events lined up for families craving a getaway and some traditional half term fun! Holgates Holiday Parks – the award winning family run firm - has put together a host of family friendly events at its sites for visitors of all ages this October.

There's anything from Halloween high jinks to fireworks and fancy dress!

And for those who prefer a peaceful Autum escape – simply enjoying the stunning, colourful October landscapes - there are plenty of those to be found too!

Family holidays during the October half term are the perfect time to enjoy Autumn walks in the great outdoors with family and friends. Holgates’ holiday parks have a range of accommodation for every budget, from lodges to self-catered cottages and glamping pods.

Halloween fun this half term in Lancashire and South Cumbria

Holgates flagship holiday park at Silverdale on the Lancashire Cumbria border has a Halloween disco lined up for Saturday, October 26 where spooky fancy dress will be the order of the day.

At the Bay View Holiday Park on Morecambe Bay there’s a party, fancy dress fireworks and a bonfire for families to enjoy.

The Ribble Valley Holiday Park in Lancashire promises a range of spooky activities including a scary park walk and pumpkin carving throughout its Halloween weekend.

Touring caravan and holiday home visitors and owners across the Holgates sites are encouraged to join the seasonal fun and decorate their caravans with eerie Halloween decorations. “Halloween is one of the final times many enjoy the freedom of their own touring caravan or motorhome before Christmas, so we hope that many of our guests make the most of it and join in the fun,” says Michael Holgate from Holgates Holiday Parks.The Holgates Family Group owns ten holiday parks in scenic locations around Lancashire and Cumbria.