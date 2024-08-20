An ambition has been unveiled to transform a 300-year-old former slaughterhouse turned hotel into a luxury destination for walkers and the local community ahead of the most popular long distance walk in Britain becoming a national trail in 2026.

The owners of The Wainstones Hotel in Great Broughton, near Stokesley, say they are aiming “to create a first-class destination venue with clear emphasis on showcasing great local produce and providing additional services” near to the Coast to Coast walk, following the loss of shops and other services to nearby villages.

The proposals include an extension to the property to reintroduce a village tea-room with 40 covers, which also sells local produce, remodelling the reception building, increasing outdoor seating, introducing of accessible parking spaces and eight electric vehicle charging points across the site.

Planning documents lodged with North Yorkshire Council state “significant investment” would be required “to bring the Wainstones Hotel back to its best”.

The application states: “The aim of the refurbishment and addition of The Stones Café is to facilitate a welcoming community focal point not only serving the local community but also substantial levels of passing trade from walkers and cyclists. The vision for The Stones is to create a community hub at the heart of the village, attractive to all age ranges.”

The papers highlight how the 24-bedroom business is close to the Cleveland Way and popular with hikers, so the aim is to start the café extension next month and complete the build by the end of the year.

The application states: “The development schedule is business critical so as to allow for the refurbishment period to have the least disruption to the walking community who use the hotel heavily for the Coast to Coast walk during walking season and to ensure continuous staff employment throughout the refurb.”

The business will look to take on an extra nine staff and the proposed timelines for the redevelopment have designed so the business can continue to employ the current 26 staff throughout the closure for the main hotel refurbishment to ensure continuity of employment for local people.

The papers state the business is looking to ensure it maximises the benefit of all the traditional features of the building and enhance them with a view to becoming a four-star destination.

The application adds: “It is well recognised that The Wainstones Hotel is in need of modernisation. The business intention is to create a destination venue which not only provides luxury accommodation for visitors to Great Broughton, but also benefits the local village community and wider charitablegroups.”

The proposals have been met with a wave of support from residents, who have written letters of support about the plans to the authority.

One resident stated: “Not only will it bring more visitors and create jobs, but it will also help preserve a lovely building that has become run down over theyears.