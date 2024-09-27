This 'Cumbrian' destination is perfect for a writers’ retreat

Rural, peaceful and nature-filled getaways can be just what the doctor ordered when it comes to sparking creativity - in fact, 47% of UK staycation goers have shared an interest in peaceful retreats and 37% are aiming to reconnect with nature this autumn, according to new research from holidaycottages.co.uk.

With this in mind, holiday letting agents holidaycottages.co.uk have revealed the top destinations perfect for sparking creativity. Sedbergh, England’s Book Town, located in the scenic Cumbrian countryside ranked amongst the top five. A haven for aspiring writers due to its deep literary connections, the town features one of the largest second-hand bookshops in the UK, Westwood Books, making it a treasure trove for literary enthusiasts.

The Cumbrian town is surrounded by stunning landscapes that serve as a rich source of inspiration for writers, from Howgill Fells with its rolling hills and panoramic views, to trails like the Dales Way and Sedbergh's Riverside Walk. Writers can also relax in cosy spots like The Three Hares Café and The Dalesman Country Inn, where scenic views and quiet interiors create an inspiring atmosphere to let ideas flow.

For those looking for a cosy stay during their creative retreat, Craft Cottage is the perfect property. Set in a delightfully queit and scenic setting with footpaths accessible at your doorsteps so you can ramble along the Dales Way, it's sure to spark your creativity.

Other towns that made it as the top destinations for a writers' retreat include the historic Warwickshire town of Startford-upn-Avon, the Welsh booktown of Hay-on-Wye, and the beautiful Scottish towns of Melrose and Wigtown.

Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk says: "As the demand for peaceful, inspiring staycation destinations continues to rise, there are many benefits to exploring new areas, their cultures, and their landscapes. The rejuvenating power of visiting a new destination, and creating new experiences, can spark creativity, meaning many writers may seek out destinations where they can disconnect and truly immerse themselves in their craft.