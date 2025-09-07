Three Yorkshire hotels named among Britain's greatest autumn getaways according to The Telegraph
Now that summer is coming to an end, families will be looking for places to stay in autumn with stunning views and nearby walks.
The cosy atmosphere, the crisp air and the colour-changing leaves are all signs of the autumn season. In spirit of the transition, The Telegraph has published a list of the greatest autumn getaways in Britain.
The list ranges from traditional inns, country houses or shooting lodges and three of them are based in Yorkshire, including Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks’ 19th century inn.
Yorkshire hotels named among Britain’s greatest autumn getaways
The Abbey Inn, Byland
National ranking: 9
This 19th century inn was transformed into a cosy country pub with rooms and overlooks the historic ruins of Byland Abbey in North Yorkshire.
The Grade II listed building was originally built as a farmhouse by monks in 1845 before it was converted into a public house in 1853.
It serves a seasonal menu created by chef director Tommy Banks.
The Alice Hawthorn, Nun Monkton, York
National ranking: 20
This country pub started off as a house built in the late 18th century before turning into the pub Bluebell Inn in 1781.
It was renamed The Alice Haworth in the mid-19th century after a racehorse, Alice Haworth, won a number of local races.
The pub was saved from closure in 2013 by couple Richard Harpin and Kate Harpin, who maintained its heritage.
The Telegraph stated: “A cashmere cardigan of a pub that overlooks the green in Nun Monkton, one of Yorkshire’s prettiest villages.”
Grays Court, York
National ranking: 29
The hotel has a rich history that dates all the way back to the 11th century; following the battle of Hastings in 1066.
The prominent Grey family held Greys Court when it was first recorded in the Domesday Book in 1086.
During the Tudor period, Sir Francis Knollys demolished many of the medieval buildings and built the main part of the present house incorporating part of the 1450s building.
In later centuries, the Stapletons transformed the house in the fashionable Georgian style, with romantic medieval ruins and then Victorian alterations.
The Telegraph states: “It positively vibrates with the past, from the mediaeval stone-flagged entrance hall and leaded windows to the Jacobean, oak-panelled gallery on the first floor.”