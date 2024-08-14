It has been 13 years since I visited Whitby and I was blown away by the changes made to the town that inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

The first thought that crossed my mind when I stayed in the coastal town last weekend with my family was that the aesthetic had improved considerably over the last decade.

The picturesque views made me feel like we had stepped into a postcard. I also noticed how tidy and clean the streets and roads were. I relished the sound of seagulls.

Spending the morning wandering around the main street full of shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes, it was difficult to choose what to do first: eat or browse.

Liana Jacob visited Whitby for the first time in years this summer

We decided to have a light lunch at a recently opened Pescado Lounge overlooking the harbour. The food was fresh and it helped that we could grab a table outside. A vintage fair attracted a large crowd and as I walked through the market I was spoiled for choice. Everything looked beautiful. I ended up buying myself a picture frame of the 199 Steps to go on my wall.

On our way up the historic 199 Steps, I couldn’t believe the scenery of the harbour, cliffs and Abbey. No wonder this town has been the inspiration for so many literary books such as Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Whitby Witches by Robin Jarvis and A Deadly Thaw by Sarah Ward.

Another thing I noticed that was different now than it was 13 years ago was how crowded Whitby had gotten. It helped that the weather was warm that weekend and when navigating through narrow streets and roads, the busyness did pose a few challenges. It wasn’t too bad though as we were only there for the weekend, but I thought it must be difficult for anyone who lives there to get from point A to point B when it is that overcrowded.

Whitby Abbey

We also noticed just how friendly and welcoming everyone was; they were always ready and willing to help or answer questions. It felt like a warm embrace.

I last visited Whitby in 2011.

Now, I don’t know whether it was the primitive phones and cameras we had back then or the amount of maintenance and work it took to preserve the coastal town over the years but I was shocked at the comparison.

As I was browsing through the photos which I had uploaded on Facebook at the time, there was a huge visual difference; the beach looked bare and while it still had its charm, it wasn’t as vibrant. It had fewer wholesome independent shops, restaurants and cafes and it was nowhere near as busy.

Liana in Whitby in 2011

There were sturdy structures that have been meticulously maintained including the Whitby East Pier beacon which turned 110 this year and of course the beautiful Abbey and church that date back to the 7th century.

The incredible work done to preserve its integrity over the years is one to reflect on and should prove to all of us how important it is to protect the jewel coastline.