Yorkshire is PetsPyjamas top dog destination

There’s no doubt about it, Yorkshire is a dog’s paradise - it is thought to be one of the most dog-friendly places in the UK! Every year millions of dogs come to explore the wonders of Yorkshire, visiting the two Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the moorlands of Nidderdale and the Howardian Hills, as well as the year-round dog-friendly beaches like Cayton and Flamborough. That's why PetsPyjamas, the UK’s leading dog-friendly travel company, are naming Yorkshire the ultimate place for a pawsome adventure this summer!

Yorkshire has led the way as PetsPyjamas' most popular destination amongst their customers each year, as well as being a top-booked destination each month. That’s a lot of happy pups heading off on their holidays. In 2024 so far, over 15% of their customers (and more than 400 dogs) have stretched their legs across Yorkshire with PetsPyjamas, discovering all the wonders of the county.

The best thing about Yorkshire is that it is suitable for all - small or large! Cockapoos & Golden Retrievers loved a Yorkshire Adventure the most in May, followed by Dachshunds and Labradors. Whether your four-legged friend is an avid hiker and wants to take on the North York Moors, or they like to rest and unwind at dog-friendly pubs (which are in abundance in Yorkshire), there really is something for every breed and holiday. Waggy tails all around!

When it comes to places to stay, Yorkshire boasts an impressive selection of dog-friendly places, which PetsPyjamas has expertly curated to ensure that dogs are truly welcomed. From historic and boutique hotels to luxury country house spa retreats, there is something suitable for all dogs small or large.

PetsPyjamas Customers Love Yorkshire

And with PetsPyjamas’ Barking Britain Campaign, there has never been a better time to explore the wonders of Yorkshire. Barking Britain’s goal is to inspire dog owners to experience the very best of what Britain has to offer, with new and exclusive offers at 100s of hotels and cottages throughout the UK. Each of these packages provides exceptional value and includes meals, guest hampers, gifts for the dogs and even spa treatments! Local produce is integral to many packages, be it a complimentary bottle of local wine or local honey. Not only does each break support the community, but every Barking Britain stay helps animals less fortunate, with a percentage of the booking donated to smaller animal charities.

“We are thrilled to launch our Barking Britain campaign, and get dog owners to flex their hound pound ” says founder Karen Hanton. “When we choose to travel in the UK, the benefits are felt not only by those companies who provide our bed for the night – they filter down to all corners of a community, from farmers producing fresh local produce served in pubs, cafes and restaurants to local attractions and shops that rely on tourist visitors.”

Discover PetsPyjamas Top Barking Britain Offers for Yorkshire:

The Devonshire Fell, North YorkshireEnjoy a delicious dinner in The Fell restaurant, an afternoon tea for two, and a full Yorkshire Breakfast in the mornings with your furry friend. Plus, unwind within the complimentary Devonshire Spa to feel truly pampered!2-Night Barking Britain Offer from £381Based on 2 Humans and 1 Dog

The Golden Fleece Hotel, North YorkshireStay at The Golden Fleece Hotel and feast on a Full English Breakfast each morning cooked to order, a dinner for two on one evening of your choice, and a cream tea on arrival for the hoomans!2-Night Barking Britain Offer from £299Based on 2 Humans and 2 Dogs

Bagden Hall Hotel, West YorkshireNestled in 40-acres of secluded parkland, Bagden Hall is the perfect dog-friendly escape. Start the day with a full breakfast every morning (plus a sausage for your dog!), and finish two of your evenings with a tasty two-course dinner!3-Night Barking Britain Offer from £338Based on 2 Humans and 2 Dogs

The Talbot, North YorkshireThe Talbot Hotel has a warm, relaxed atmosphere ensuring a comfortable getaway for all. Enjoy a full breakfast each morning, a dinner for two on one evening of your choice, and a delightful cream tea on arrival.2-Night Barking Britain Offer from £299Based on 2 Humans and 2 Dogs

