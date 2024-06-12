Yorkshire knocked off top spot as most popular place to visit in UK for 2024

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Yorkshire is no longer the most popular place for people to visit in the UK for 2024 – after it was kicked off the top spot by Cornwall.

A poll, of 2,000 adults, reveals the UK's favourite staycation destinations, with the southwest hotspot coming in poll position thanks to its beautiful beaches, picturesque villages and stunning scenery.

Yorkshire has dropped to fifth in the top 10, behind other sought-after locations such as the Scottish Highlands and Devon. North Wales, Cumbria and the Isle of Wight followed close behind as places people are keen to visit in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad