The views of Bangkok’s neon-drenched skyscrapers were a distant memory amidst the swaying tropical palm trees.

And instead of roaring motorcycle engines and car horns ringing in our ears, our senses were soothed by the Andaman Sea’s gently lapping waves.

“It’s just more relaxed here,” explained tour guide Teddy, as we travelled along the crescent-shaped Patong Beach in Phuket. “We call it the island life.”

Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

The serene tropical paradise felt like a world away from bustling Bangkok where my friend Joe and I had spent the last three days.

That’s not to say we hadn’t had a blast in the Thai capital, but by combining the two very different destinations, we ended up with a memorable twin-centre holiday.

After arriving on an EVA Air flight direct from London Heathrow to Suvarnabhumi Airport, we discovered a city-centre haven.

From the moment you walk into Amari Bangkok, you feel like you’re being pampered, and although the hotel in the upcoming Ratchaprasong/Watergate area is five-star, a stay there comes with a surprisingly affordable price tag.

Ko He island near Phuket

I checked in at their exclusive Voyager Lounge and made my way up to a Club Premier Room, with its king-sized bed, work space, marble bathroom with Panpuri toiletries and floor-to-ceiling windows framing spectacular views of the sprawling metropolis.

Amari Bangkok’s restaurants are seriously impressive, and we devoured a delicious Thai meal of crispy fried calamari with Chaiya sauce and stir-fried noodles with minced duck at ChomSindh, before heading across the lobby on the fourth floor to NILA, where restaurant manager Vicky took us on a mouthwatering culinary journey through coastal India.

For breakfast, there were two options at Amari – the refined à la carte offerings at Club Siraa or the huge selection at Amaya Food Gallery’s live cooking stations, and the hotel is also home to a popular curbside Italian restaurant – Prego Bangkok – where we sampled delicious prosciutto pizza and lobster linguine.

During our stay, Joe and I were also treated to signature massages at Breeze Spa.

Amari in Bangkok

While Amari is somewhat of a R&R refuge in Bangkok, Joe and I hadn’t travelled thousands of miles to not explore the fascinating and exciting Asian city.

We were taken on a temple tour by Steve from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and visited one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks, Wat Arun, before we boarded a short ferry to the Wat Pho Buddhist temple complex, joining hundreds of pilgrims paying homage to the world-famous Reclining Buddha.

The Grab app is a cheap and convenient way to get around Bangkok and you can generally reach most places in the city centre by booking a cab from Amari for around 200 baht (£4.50).

We visited the notorious Soi Cowboy, Patpong and Khao San Road entertainment districts, all of which were huge fun and real eye-openers.

Our final excursion of the week was a Bangkok Best Eats Food Tour by Tuk Tuk in which enthusiastic host Premi took us on a culinary trip around Samyan Market and China Town, before we arrived at Eagle Nest, a rooftop bar with stunning views of Wat Arun, Chao Phraya River and Wat Po.

The following morning, Joe and I boarded a Bangkok Airways flight to Phuket, and in just over an hour, we were immersed in what Teddy called the ‘island life’.

Amari Phuket is cut into the mountainside at the southern end of Patong Beach, with golf buggies taking guests up the paths from their rooms to the resort’s bars, restaurants, swimming pools and spa.

Joe and I each had a Coral one-bedroom suite with magnificent views of the bay, a separate dining and living area and mini-balcony.

In the evenings, we enjoyed a street market-style meal at Amari’s southern Thai eatery Rim Talay, and dined at La Gritta, which has to be Phuket’s best Italian ristorante.

In the meantime, Joe and I were again treated to signature massages courtesy of Breeze Spa, but this time in the open-air forest salas.

During one of the mornings, we left the Amari behind and embarked on a half-day tour of Phuket Old Town with Teddy, courtesy of Phuket Tourist Association.

After a look around Baan Chinpracha museum, we walked to Dibuk Road, explored the Sino-Portuguese architecture of Soi Rommanee and cooled down with a bowl of banana and bean-based sorbet dessert o-aew.

From there, the minivan took us up to the picturesque Tung Ka Café on Khao Rang Hill where we sampled a selection of Thai dishes with jaw-dropping views of Phuket.

On an evening, Joe and I walked along the Patong coastline, before calling in at the town’s epicentre, Bangla Road, a pedestrianised walking street which is just as electrifying and wild as anything we’d seen Bangkok.

Then, on our final day, we embarked on a catamaran trip from Nonthasak pier at Rawai beach to the Coral Beach Club on Koh He, where we spent a relaxing afternoon swimming in the sea, taking photos and sitting down for a buffet lunch.

As we sailed away from the island and watched the sunset over Mun island, the discussion turned to what had been our favourite part of our trip.

Joe and I explained to our fellow travellers that while we’d revelled in the hustle and bustle of Bangkok, we’d also appreciated Phuket’s relaxing and adventurous island life.

So which half of the twin-centre holiday did we enjoy the most? Shall we just call it a Thai?

Richard Jones was a guest of five-star hotels Amari Bangkok in Ratchaprasong and Amari Phuket in Patong. amari.com

fanclubthailand.co.uk

EVA Air (evaair.com) offers return direct flights from London Heathrow to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport from £729pp, while Bangkok Airways (bangkokair.com) provides flights from Bangkok to Phuket and other Thai islands.