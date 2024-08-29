Three 'seriously injured' four-vehicle crash closing A1(M) in West Yorkshire
On Thursday (Aug 29), the A1(M) was closed due to a serious four-vehicle crash between junctions 41 (M62) and 40 (Darrington/Ferrybridge).
Both carriageways are closed and all emergency services are at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police stated three people are reported to have sustained “serious injuries” and a number of others were also reported to be “walking wounded”.
National Highways stated the closure on the southbound carriageway is likely to “remain in place beyond peak times” and drivers are warned to “expect delays and congestion”.
The agency has set diversions in place for drivers previously needing to use the A1(M) both northbound and southbound.
Southbound - Solid Square: -
- Southbound traffic is being diverted via the solid square diversion symbol
- Exit the A1M at J41 and proceed onto the M62 eastbound for approx. 2 miles
- Exit the M62 at J33 and at the roundabout, proceed onto the A1 southbound
- Re-join the A1(M).
Northbound - Solid Triangle:
- Northbound traffic is being diverted via the solid triangle diversion symbol:
- To A1(M) Exit the A1(M) using the Darrington off slip road and proceed onto the A1 (Non-motorway traffic)
- Keep left and take the exit slip towards the M62/Hull At the roundabout, take the second exit and join the M62
- Continue along the M62 to the next junction
- Exit the M62 at J32A and join the A1(M) To M62
- Exit the A1(M) using the Darrington off slip road and proceed onto the A1 (Non-motorway traffic)
- Keep left and take the exit slip towards the M62/Hull At the roundabout, take the second exit and join the M62.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.