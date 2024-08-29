Three 'seriously injured' four-vehicle crash closing A1(M) in West Yorkshire

Four southbound vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A1(M) leaving three people “seriously injured”.

On Thursday (Aug 29), the A1(M) was closed due to a serious four-vehicle crash between junctions 41 (M62) and 40 (Darrington/Ferrybridge).

Both carriageways are closed and all emergency services are at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police stated three people are reported to have sustained “serious injuries” and a number of others were also reported to be “walking wounded”.

National Highways stated the closure on the southbound carriageway is likely to “remain in place beyond peak times” and drivers are warned to “expect delays and congestion”.

The agency has set diversions in place for drivers previously needing to use the A1(M) both northbound and southbound.

Southbound - Solid Square: -

Southbound traffic is being diverted via the solid square diversion symbol

Exit the A1M at J41 and proceed onto the M62 eastbound for approx. 2 miles

Exit the M62 at J33 and at the roundabout, proceed onto the A1 southbound

Re-join the A1(M).

Northbound - Solid Triangle: