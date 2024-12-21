Leeds Bradford Airport: Flights diverted and cancelled due to high winds

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 21st Dec 2024, 14:35 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2024, 14:36 GMT
Several flights have been diverted from Leeds Bradford Airport due to high winds in the area.

Passengers who were expecting to land at Leeds Bradford Airport will now find themselves being diverted to Humberside, Manchester and East Midlands due to the high winds.

Just one flight has landed at the airport so far today, the 1.45pm flight from Alicante, which landed almost 45 minutes late.

The 9.30am flight from Amsterdam was diverted to Humberside, while the 11am from Geneva, 12.05pm from Dublin and 1.25pm flight from Krakow have all diverted to Manchester Airport.

The 1.35pm flight from Salzburg diverted to East Midlands.

The 11.30am flight from Belfast was cancelled, while several other flights are delayed.

Several flights have been delayed and cancelled from LBA due to the high winds.

A number of departures have also been cancelled, including the 10am to Amsterdam and the 12pm to Belfast. The 12.30pm flight to Dublin is now operating from Manchester Airport.

Several other departures have been delayed.

Leeds Bradford Airport is often affected when highi winds are found in the region due to its high altitude and open position.

Leeds Bradford Airport has been contacted for comment.

