A64 crash: up to hour-long delays after multi-car crash near York
There are delays of up to an hour on the A64 near York after a multi-car crash.
One lane has been closed near the Fulford Interchange, and there is around three miles of congestion.
National Highways Yorkshire said there has been a “multi-vehicle collision”. Delays have reduced from 90 minutes.
It is near York City’s LNER Community Stadium, so there may be delays with fans heading to the Maidenhead game.
Drivers have also reported traffic into York city centre.
