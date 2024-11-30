There are delays of up to an hour on the A64 near York after a multi-car crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One lane has been closed near the Fulford Interchange, and there is around three miles of congestion.

National Highways Yorkshire said there has been a “multi-vehicle collision”. Delays have reduced from 90 minutes.

It is near York City’s LNER Community Stadium, so there may be delays with fans heading to the Maidenhead game.