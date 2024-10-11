Passengers flying with easyJet from Leeds Bradford Airport have been warned of potential disruptions later this month, as pilots are set to strike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walkout is scheduled for Sunday, 27 October, between 1pm and 5pm, potentially impacting several flights during the afternoon.

The strike, called by the Italian pilots’ union UIL Trasporti, will involve easyJet pilots based in Italy, affecting operations at its bases in Milan, Naples, and Venice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airline has advised travellers to be prepared for disruptions during the strike period, as its resources will be stretched.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “EasyJet has been advised of strike action by UIL Trasporti, which represents some of its pilots based in Italy for four hours on 27 October between 13 and 17 local time, at its bases in Milan, Naples and Venice.

Easyjet Airbus airliner | Shutterstock

“We are committed to working constructively with our employee representatives in Italy and urge UIL to call off the action and come back to a constructive dialogue.

“We would like to reassure customers that we will do everything possible to minimise any disruption.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EasyJet operates routes from Leeds Bradford Airport to popular destinations, including Paris, Geneva, and Belfast.

The timing of the strike coincides with the busy travel period at the end of October, as families plan trips around the half-term school holidays across the UK.

This is not the first time the budget airline has faced strike-related challenges this year.

In August, easyJet was forced to cancel over 200 flights to and from Portugal due to a three-day strike by cabin crew, disrupting around one-sixth of its scheduled services.