The £100m expansion project is on course to open in time for the summer 2025 holidays.

Leeds Bradford Airport has today given The Yorkshire Post an exclusive first look at the work which has been ongoing for the last few months, with a video which shows the key milestones in the project and a closer look at the new terminal.

The video allows people to see the size and scale of the expansion project, which includes new baggage collection areas, better security facilities and two new customer lounges.

There is also more retail and dining options for passengers, as the LBA owners aim to offer an improved experience for people travelling from Yorkshire’s main airport in 2025.

The project has been ‘significant’ progress over the last few months and the building should be watertight by the end of the year, allowing work in 2025 to focus on the internal imprivements.

The first phase of the regeneration project is set to be completed in spring/summer 2025, where guests will be welcomed into the new terminal extension. The attention will then switch to phase two of the project which involves redeveloping the existing terminal.

John Cunliffe, commercial and strategy director at LBA, said: "We are thrilled to share the progress we’ve made on our terminal expansion, which is shaping up to be a game-changer for both the airport and the region.

“The new terminal extension is a testament to our commitment to providing passengers with an exceptional travel experience while driving economic growth for Yorkshire."

Construction work taking place at Leeds Bradford Airport | Hatch Agency/Leeds Bradford Airport

The project remains on schedule to be open for the 2025 summer holidays, with construction milestones “continuing to be met”. It is hoped the new terminal extension with supplement the existing facilities, providing a smooth gateway to the airport’s 80 destinations.

Earlier this year, LBA announced its ‘Vision 2030’ which includes £200m of investment and 5,500 new jobs.

