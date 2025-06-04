Leeds Bradford Airport has announced passengers from selected flights will get an exclusive first look at its new £100m terminal expansion ahead of its official opening.

The first phase of the £100m transformation is almost complete, and the airport has announced that some passengers arriving at the airport will be selected to go through the new arrivals process as part of a trial run.

The new process includes an upgraded passport control area, a new baggage reclaim area and cutting-edge technology. It is hoped all of the new developments will translate into a smoother journey for passengers through the airport.

Phase two of the project, which will focus on redeveloping and refurbishing the existing terminal, is also due to start soon.

Those travelling from the airport can expect to see some changes, including hoardings and scaffolding at the front of the building, as well as changes to the meet and great car parking area and bus pick up and drop off zones.

John Cunliffe, Commercial Director at Leeds Bradford Airport said: “This is a huge milestone for our airport and passengers will get a real feel for our new terminal experience within this testing phase.

Leeds Bradford Airport's CGI visuals of its £100 million terminal expansion. | Hatch Group

“There are a few scenarios that we need to trial before we can reveal when the doors will open full-time, so we’re looking forward to seeing how this phase goes and the initial reactions of our passengers in the coming weeks.

