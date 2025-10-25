Leeds Bradford Airport: Runway reopens after 'unforeseen issue' causes overnight closure
Airport bosses announced shortly after 9pm on Friday (Oct 24) that the airport’s runway had an issue and would therefore close until the morning.
And at around 6am on Saturday (Oct 25), it was confirmed the runway was back open and flights had resumed - although there are some delays.
Dozens of flights - both arrivals and departures - were affected by the closure overnight.
A statement from Leeds Bradford Airport said: “The runway is now open, and the airport is resuming normal operations. Some delays and disruptions may still occur. Please arrive as planned unless your airline has advised otherwise.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
“If you have a car park, fast track, or lounge booking with us that you were unable to use beyond your original departure time, email [email protected] and we’ll be happy to cancel it.
“For overstays in our car parks, press the call button when leaving and our team will assist you.
“Our customer care teams are working hard but are experiencing high volumes. We are responding on a first-come, first-served basis.
“As normal operations resume, no further updates are expected.”