Emergency services are in place on the M62 following a vehicle fire, causing delays, a lane closure and two miles of congestion.

Around 2pm on Wednesday (Dec 25), National Highways confirmed a vehicle fire on the M62, in Yorkshire.

The vehicle fire occurred eastbound on the motorway, between junction 22 to Denshaw and junction 23 to Huddersfield.

M62.

West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, National Highways confirmed.

Initially all lanes on the motorway were closed.