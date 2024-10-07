Drivers in South and West Yorkshire are being warned of delays and diversions after an ‘infrastructure defect’ closed lanes on the M1.

National Highways has closed two of three lanes on the M1 northbound near Haigh and Barnsley.

The carriageway was closed at around 12.30pm following reports of a failed bridge joint and subsequent debris within Junction 38.

Traffic has been diverted via the exit and entry slip roads with an up and over at the junction, but lane 3 is now open.

There are delays of 40 minutes on the M1 northbound between Barnsley / Dodworth, and Woolley Edge Services | Motorway Cameras

There are delays of around 50 minutes and congestion of three miles and these are expected to increase as the peak time approached.