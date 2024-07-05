Growing up in Windsor, the countless visitors from around the world there to see the royal castle could never have escaped the notice of Ash Bhardwaj. But it wasn’t until a trip to the other side of the globe aged 17 that his own wanderlust ignited.

That journey to New Zealand and Australia on a Windsor Boys’ School rugby tour unlocked a deep sense of curiosity.

“I grew up in social housing, mum was on income support, so we didn't have a lot of money, therefore didn't travel much,” says Ash, although he did visit family Devon and Holland.

Ash during his travels.

“My mum had been to New Zealand in the 70s and she said: ‘I think you'll love it. It's an amazing place, the culture is amazing. They've got indigenous cultures quite prominent there and the landscapes are amazing'.”

And so it proved. But he was struck by the difference between Australia, where Aboriginal culture at that time seemed “almost invisible”, and New Zealand, which felt more racially mixed - and Ash was the first of his cohort to go up and ask about that.

“Rather than making small talk with the guys I played rugby with, I wanted to learn about what it was to be Kiwi,” says Ash.

He attributes that to being half-Indian and growing up in a “white town” but also he was raised in a restaurant environment, so accustomed to speaking with new people.

Ash Bhardwaj. Picture by Charlotte Broster.

“In New Zealand you see signs in te reo Māori, the Māori language, and Māori artwork everywhere. And you meet Māori people, just part of society,” he says.

"This is where the curiosity came in. ‘Why is it like this?’” he says. “So I started asking people questions.”

Life only became more intrepid during his career as a travel journalist, with experiences including a 1,000km walk through Uganda and Sudan while filming Levison Wood’s Walking the Nile for Channel 4; travelling 2,500km along the India-Pakistan border to present a TV series for Discovery Channel; retracing secret British missions in Albania; and travelling 8,500km of Russia’s European border, including Donbas and occupied Crimea, for his Telegraph podcast series Edgelands.

Ash Bhardwaj has documented his travels around the world.

However, during the pandemic and after having his daughter, Ash – formerly a ski instructor, a science teacher and still a captain in the British Army Reserve (in the Rifles regiment) – had been thinking more about what he wanted, which led to Why We Travel: A Journey into Human Motivation, his book released earlier this year.

Ash believes that – particularly in an age where there are so many recommendations for travel, not least online, and when ethical considerations such as climate change also come into play - if we know exactly why we want to go somewhere, it can lead to more fulfilling experiences.

It’s an idea he’ll explore on Thursday, July 11 from 7.30pm during the next Berwins Salon North event – a TED-style talk in an intimate setting – at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate.

Ash, 41, who lives with wife Andrea and daughter Lyra Dianne in Battersea, southwest London, says: “Some of my most fulfilling trips were ones that certainly were not holidays - walking across the Bayuda Desert in Uganda with the Levison Wood, or travelling to Donbas and Crimea in 2018 or serving with the British Army in Estonia, or taking my dad's ashes to India and putting them in the river there. These are all very different things, so I had this idea that it was the reason that mattered more than the destination or how you travelled.”

He interviewed friends who travel for various reasons but also spoke to experts such as philosophers, psychologists, psychiatrists, geneticists, people that worked in the space programme, storytellers and other people who make a living out of travel.

Ash identified 12 motivations for travel: curiosity, inspiration, happiness, mentorship, serendipity, hardship, service, empathy, healing, wonder, eroticism and hope. Each one or a number of these might be the key to getting the most out of a trip.

He says: “As a travel journalist, people always ask me ‘Where should I go on holiday next?’ And as I will say, ‘Well why do you want to travel?’ Do you want to go and put yourself in real physical hardship and suffering because there's an outcome for that? In which case, maybe you want to go and climb Mont Blanc, or maybe you can get started by just climbing Scafell Pike or do the Yorkshire Three Peaks. Or, do you want to go and eat really good food? You can either just go and eat in the best restaurants in Lyon or you could go to Lyon and then go and travel to different places where they produce the food and meet the people that make it and see how they make it, and why does Lyon have Dijon mustard? Why are all these things in that region? And using those motivations then build out your travel from there.”

But there was something else he wanted to clear up – the idea that some people are born curious (and the suggestion therefore that others are not). “I think this kind of genetic determinism about who we are and what our identity is, is very problematic. It's rooted in social Darwinism and eugenics and other problematic theories of the 19th and early 20th centuries, and the idea that you can tell what a person is going to be like in their character by their genes is false, in observation – our experiences matter more. The other reason I wanted to do it is I wanted to encourage people to say that you may not think that you're curious, but you probably are, and you can develop that curiosity through these processes, by asking these questions before you travel and asking these questions whilst you're travelling, to get in the habit of curiosity.”