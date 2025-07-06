Travelling from Yorkshire to Europe’s best-kept secret: Why Brussels became a leading destination

Swapping the Yorkshire Dales for the central plateaus of Belgium for a holiday or weekend getaway appears to be growing in popularity of late, and there’s plenty to enjoy in Europe’s unofficial capital city, Brussels.

Yorkshire and Brussels share many similarities, and none more so than their love of confectionery. While York has been lovingly dubbed ‘The Chocolate City’ for its rich heritage in manufacturing chocolates and sweets, Brussels is the home of Belgian chocolate and its unmistakable waffles.

While Yorkshire is renowned for its ales, Brussels has gained a strong reputation for its variety of lagers. Although if you’re after a slightly less indulgent experience in Belgium, Brussels’ flat terrain makes for an excellent location for a cycling holiday, where tourists can enjoy the delights of the city on two wheels.

Given that Yorkshire has its own strong cycling heritage, which, like Brussels, hosted the Tour de France’s Grand Départ in recent years, it’s clear that God’s Own Country has plenty in common with the Belgian capital.

If you’d prefer to take a slower pace and enjoy the delights of the city, wandering through Brussels with GuruWalk walking tours can be a highly rewarding way of seeing the sights of a culture hub with plenty to offer. With this in mind, let’s take a deeper look at some of Brussels’ most unmissable attractions:

Get Arty at Atomium

Brussels has experienced a rapid rise in visitors in recent years, thanks to its vibrant culture and wide range of attractions. In 2024, the city broke tourism records by hosting 10 million overnight stays for the first time.

Many of these new visitors will have added the Atomium to their itineraries. Welcoming 800,000 guests each year, Atomium is an unusual structure shaped like an iron crystal that’s been magnified 165 billion times.

Originally built for the 1958 World’s Fair, Atomium’s spherical rooms offer different exhibitions for visitors, ranging from arts and crafts to historical curiosities. There’s also a viewpoint and restaurant within the structure, meaning that there’s no shortage of things to do.

Follow the Comic Strip Trail

Brussels has a fair claim to be the global capital of the comic strip, having strong ties to memorable characters like Tintin, Cubitus, Billy and Buddy, Blake and Mortimer, and Corto Maltese. So it’s only fitting that the city has celebrated its rich history with comics by creating a vibrant comic strip trail for visitors to enjoy.

The Comic Strip Trail’s roots stem back to 1991, and over the years, artists have created more than 80 murals to help make each and every stroll through the city’s streets that little bit more illuminating and colourful.

Enjoy Grandeur at Grand Place

One of Brussels’ best-loved attractions, Grand Place is a UNESCO World Heritage site that’s framed by marvellous guildhalls that were once home to the city’s merchants.

Grand Place has endured plenty of hardship over the years, with much of the square severely burned during the 1695 Bombardment of Brussels. It’s been painstakingly rebuilt over the centuries to look better than ever.

In the middle of Grand Place is a cobblestone walking area that carries plenty of quintessential European charm, just a stone’s throw away from the Brussels City Museum.

Indulge in Belgian Chocolate

No trip to Brussels is complete without tasting luxurious Belgian chocolate. While there are plenty of famous chocolatiers in the city to enjoy, one of the most renowned is Wittamer, which is located on the Place du Grand Sablon.

Established in 1910, Wittamer has become a renowned name in the world of chocolate and is known for its seemingly endless range of bonbon flavours, Sumo ganache, Tarragona praline, and marrons glacés.

Visit Jeu de Balle Flea Market

As an artistic hub, Brussels hosts some unmissable flea markets, and its centrepiece is undoubtedly Jeu de Balle.

Whether you’re looking for vintage artwork, wood carvings, art deco furniture, or unique kitchenware, Jeu de Balle Flea Market is packed with curiosities that encapsulate the soul of Brussels.

Located in the heart of the city near the Palais de Justice, a stroll around Jeu de Balle can be the perfect way to spend an afternoon in Brussels.

Enjoying the Capital of Europe

Brussels may be known as the headquarters of the European Union and NATO, but the city’s reputation as the Capital of Europe is about much more than the institutions it’s home to.

The Belgian capital showcases some of the continent’s best food and confectionery, as well as street art and architecture that are well worth a visit.