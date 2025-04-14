YOTELPAD London StratfordYOTELPAD London Stratford
Two thirds of Brits crave a holiday at Easter - and city breaks are the most popular choice

By Lorna Taaffe
Contributor
Published 14th Apr 2025, 17:47 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 10:36 BST

Ahead of the Easter weekend, YOTEL, the global hospitality group for those on the go, has commissioned independent research to discover more about the UK’s holiday habits this Easter. The results reveal we’re a nation of holiday hoarders – with one in five Brits yet to take a single day off this year, despite it being nearly four months since the last bank holiday.

When it comes to getaways at this time of year, YOTEL’s research found city breaks top the list, beating camping, staycations and package holidays. In addition, the findings showed only one in five holiday makers will travel long haul this Easter weekend. In fact, the max most respondents to the research will travel is just 220 miles.

YOTEL’s sales figures back this up with surges in bookings for its London and Edinburgh hotels. Interestingly though it seems like Easter breaks are a last-minute decision with a large proportion (45%) of YOTEL’s Easter bookings made just two weeks before the long bank holiday. This chimes with an industry wide trend of shortening lead times.

Hubert Viriot, CEO at YOTEL comments: “With planned strikes at Gatwick and considering our research, we are expecting a large volume of Brits set to stay in the UK this Easter visiting the nation’s most popular cities and cultural hubs. We’re seeing this already, with bookings across our portfolio increasing by 14% during the Easter period, when compared to 2024. What’s more, our UK hotels including Edinburgh and London, which are based in prime city centre locations, are experiencing surges in Easter bookings”.

The survey also found that nearly three-quarters (71%) of Brits love an Easter break, with 67% stating they are excited about the four-day weekend. In addition, more than a third (35%) found planning an Easter holiday easier than any other time of the year.

The research goes on to highlight that Brits feel that an Easter break beats eating chocolate at home! With two-thirds (66%) stating that an Easter weekend holiday improves our overall wellbeing. It’s Londoners that are most keen to get away at this time of year, with 57% responding that they are planning a trip.

It’s women more than men that enjoy an Easter holiday, with almost a quarter of women admitted to waiting to book a getaway with just three weeks to spare. 25% of men responded that they had never had a holiday at this time of year. Luckily help is at hand in the form of a YOTEL minibreak.

With almost a third of Brits seeking better value this Easter break, YOTEL has announced it is offering up to 30% off stays at hotels globally, including UK city centre locations in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow, so those craving a getaway can make the most of their time off, without blowing the budget. This limited-time offer is available to book from now until the 21st April on stays taking place through the Easter holidays.

For more information visit www.yotel.com

YOTEL

1. Contributed

YOTEL Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
YOTEL Glasgow

2. Contributed

YOTEL Glasgow Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
YOTEL Edinburgh

3. Contributed

YOTEL Edinburgh Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
YOTEL London City

4. Contributed

YOTEL London City Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
