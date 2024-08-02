1. Whitby Traction Engine Rally
Enthusiasts polish their engines to show at Whitby Traction Engine Rally, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Whitby Traction Engine Rally
Enthusiasts at Whitby Traction Engine Rally. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Whitby Traction Engine Rally
Visitors watch on as the tractors parade to the main ring at Whitby Traction Engine Rally. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Whitby Traction Engine Rally
Tractors parade to the main ring at Whitby Traction Engine Rally. Photo: Tony Johnson