York’s Designer Outlet: Staff overflow car park refused
York Council’s Planning Committee B refused the shopping centre’s plans which would have seen it put on around 340 extra spaces for staff in November and December.
Designer Outlet Centre Manager Paul Tyler told councillors congestion in the run up to Christmas was unmanageable, leading to queues of up to 200 cars delaying those trying to leave.
But objectors including Fulford Parish Council and National Highways stated the shopping centre had not shown it had exhausted all other options and claimed it could make congestion worse.
Council planning officers recommended refusing the plans ahead of them going before councillors for a decision on Tuesday, July 15.
The plans would have had to be referred to the Government for final approval if councillors had backed them.
The Designer Outlet’s application proposed creating the spaces on around 1.1ha of green belt land to the south of the shopping centre complex.
It would be used in November and December for the roughly 1,600 staff who work on site including in more than 100 shops and 15 restaurants and coffee shops.
The application stated it would provide some extra spaces for up to 900 employees on site at any one time in the Christmas period.
It added 1,000 of the site’s existing 2,700 spaces are taken up by the Fulford Park and Ride.
The busiest day ahead of Christmas can see up to 1,000 tickets sold to get to the Park and Ride, according to the plans.
The shopping centre also hosts temporary events including an ice rink and funfair.
The application stated that staff could be diverted onto the overflow car park to free up space for customers.
A total of 20 public comments were lodged in support of the plans saying that that trying to find a parking space was frustrating for visitors and delaying buses.
Centre manager Mr Tyler told the committee the plans were a common sense solution to current issues.
The manager said: “Christmas is the busiest time of year for retail, traffic congestion becomes unmanageable.
“It means buses can’t get into the centre or out, Park and Ride users are queueing and staff cannot get to the centre on time and are leaving late.”
But objectors, which also included the council’s Labour transport spokesperson Coun Kate Ravilious, whose Fulford and Heslington ward covers the site, said the plans would not address the issue.
They added they were also concerned about the impact on green belt land and the lack of capacity at the A19/A64 junction.
Labour’s Coun Dave Merrett, Planning Committee B’s chair, said he did not see how the plans could be approved in their current form.
The chair said: “This isn’t what we want to see, the Designer Outlet is an important park of the York economy.
“But we have very clear views on this that the applicant needs to meet if they’re going to get the blockage removed.”
