Yorkshire Day: words and phrases tha won't know unless tha knows
Yorkshire Day comes around every 1st August and is often a quiet affair where the white rose county bangs on – quite rightly – about how bloody brilliant it is.
It’s a stone cold humble-brag of a day, resulting in everyone from everywhere else feeling thoroughly jealous about the land of puddings and flat caps – at least, that’s what we want them to think. We don’t want any Lancastrians rocking up thinking they own the place!
The problem many of those less talented than the superior Yorkshire species have is with that there lingo – many can’t speak the language and often find themselves beached on sands of misunderstanding. However, never fear. Here’s a handy translator for any bugger who finds themselves in a pickle with the parlance.
- ‘Ow do – Hello
- Bugger off – please leave
- Si-thi – goodbye. This can be used once someone has buggered off, or even whilst they are doing so
- Tint – it isn’t
- Tis – it bloody is!
- ‘tin’tin’tin – It isn’t in the tin
- Gerroff – Leave it alone, please
- Codeinnit – Isn’t it a little cold today
- P’wood in’t oil – close the door, then.
- Nesh – Behave. Ahm sweating breadcakes ‘ere
- Cock – (stop it!) also Cocker – pal, buddy, friend or even just someone who looks ‘reyt
- Jitty – Alleyway
- Ginnel – Alleyway
- Snicket – a bloody alleyway, reyt!?
- Eee by gum – this is not a Yorkshire saying. Grow up.
- Chuffin’ ‘ell – Wow. That’s impressive...
- Bobbars – Yeah, well. It isn’t for you, pal, so don’t touch!
- Ode thi osses – Steady on, son. What’s the rush?
- Popped ‘is clogs – He didn’t ode ‘is osses n rushed out in front er’t number 17 ta Wetwang
- Eckers like – Surely that’s not true … the number 17 never runs – like ‘en’s gnashers, buses, round ‘ere
