If you get one wrong, the Yorkshire Terrier will 'ave ya! (Adobe Stock)

Yorkshire Day comes around every 1st August and is often a quiet affair where the white rose county bangs on – quite rightly – about how bloody brilliant it is.

It’s a stone cold humble-brag of a day, resulting in everyone from everywhere else feeling thoroughly jealous about the land of puddings and flat caps – at least, that’s what we want them to think. We don’t want any Lancastrians rocking up thinking they own the place!

The problem many of those less talented than the superior Yorkshire species have is with that there lingo – many can’t speak the language and often find themselves beached on sands of misunderstanding. However, never fear. Here’s a handy translator for any bugger who finds themselves in a pickle with the parlance.