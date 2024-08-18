Bizarre video shows homeowner discover a flock of sheep on the roof of her house
This was the unbelievable moment when a homeowner found a flock of sheep trotting about on the roof of her house. Kristen Jackson, 28, was ‘shocked’ to discovering the four farm animals on top of her four-bed property on Thursday morning - as seen in the video (click to play above).
She had been in bed with her partner, Daniel Payne, 33, when they heard a loud noise echoing through their home, in Whitworth, Rossendale., at around 8am. Fearing a burglar had crept onto the top of their detached home, Kristen rushed outside to see what was making the bizarre commotion.
But she ‘burst out laughing’ when she realised that a small herd of sheep was walking up and down the roof, which is around 9ft (2.7m) high.
The marketing executive said: “I heard the noises and thought, what is that? It surely can’t be a bird. Is it a cat or something else? It sounded a lot bigger.” Fearing that she may be about to get broken into, she jumped out of bed and went out of the back door - where she made the bizarre discovery.
“I was like, ‘Oh my god, there are sheep on the roof.’ I just burst out laughing because it was kind of hilarious.”
Kristen explained that their home, which they moved into just over a year ago and is currently under renovation, is partially submerged into a hillside, which had allowed the curious livestock to clamber onto the roof after they snuck through a fence earlier in the morning.
She said: “We live in Whitworth and we back onto the moors, so we do tend to see sheep and cows wandering up and down the road if they’ve got loose. It’s a surprise that they’ve come down the driveway, through the fencing and onto the roof.”
