Caught on CCTV: Armed robber with crowbar runs at cop during foiled shop raid
Dramatic bodyworn camera footage (click to play above) shows the moment when cops tackled an armed burglar to the ground, during an attempted shop raid.
The video, shown above, then captures a officer wrestling Callum Knox, 38, to the floor, with clattering heard in the background as he and his associate, Damian Smith, 44, bring various shop items down with them.
Crooks wrestled to the ground
Knox tries to free himself from the officer's grip, resulting in a struggle as he works to evade efforts to secure him with handcuffs. Eventually, both men were successfully detained - and officers found a key which led to the discovery of their nearby getaway car.
Knox and Smith were both carrying weapons when they forced their way into a Morrisons store in Sevenoaks, Kent, in the early hours of November 22. Patrols raced to the scene after an intruder alert was triggered - and attempted to detain the thieves.
Burglar threatens cop with crowbar
While Smith dropped his weapon and lay on the floor, bodyworn footage shows Knox, wearing a balaclava, raising his crowbar over his head and charging at an officer in an attempt to escape.
Knox, of Southampton and Smith, also of Southampton, later pleaded guilty to burglary. Knox also admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
Jailed
During sentencing on February 13 at Canterbury Crown Court, Knox was jailed for two years and one month.
Smith, who had breached a previous suspended sentence, was jailed for two years and ten months.
Chief Inspector Mark Stubberfield, of Kent Police, said: "Knox was determined to escape by any means but was tackled to the ground by our responding officers, whose tenacious bravery and professionalism ensured he was disarmed and that both men have ultimately now been brought to justice.
"Cases like this are a stark reminder of the real risks our officers face in confronting danger and conflict.
"Importantly, they also illustrate our determination to protect the public from career criminals such as Knox and Smith, whose prolific offending can have a hugely detrimental impact on the communities and businesses they target."
