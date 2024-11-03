Caught on CCTV: Thug smashes Starbucks shop window with glass bottle
Video footage (click to play above) captures the moment when a man smashed a Starbucks window with a glass bottle - before walking around with a metal pole he had stolen earlier from another restaurant.
Lee Chignell, 33, was arrested by officers armed with Tasers, in the early hours of 20 October after being captured on CCTV smashing the window.
He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (21 October), where he was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, after admitting criminal damage, possession of offensive weapon in a public place and theft, having stolen the metal pole from Middletons Steakhouse in Bridge Street.
However, after being released from court, the following day he was arrested again and recalled to prison.
Police have not released further details on his recall.
PC Oliver Thomas, who investigated, said: “When officers arrived, Chignell threw the glass bottle at them, but fortunately it missed.
“Thankfully we were able to arrest him before he committed any further crime that night.”
Chignell was arrested during Safer Business Action Week - a national campaign dedicated to tackling retail crime such as theft and criminal damage against businesses.