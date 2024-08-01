This video More videos

Watch dramatic footage (click to play above) as the man shoves the stranger, a man in his 60s, onto the train tracks seconds before a train pulls into the platform.

At around 2.53pm on February 3 2024, the victim, a man in his 60’s, was at Oxford Circus underground station when he saw Brwa Shorsh sitting on a bench on the southbound Victoria line platform.

As the victim came near to Shorsh, checking the arrival of the next train on the overhead screen, Shorsh pushed him unprovoked onto the tracks as a train approached. A witness was able to pull the victim back onto the platform, with the train driver also responding quickly to the incident. The victim did not sustain any serious injuries.

Shorsh left the station and was arrested by an officer at Warren Street Station at around 10.30pm after they recognised him from CCTV.