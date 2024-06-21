This video More videos

Watch the dramatic moment an oil rig falls to the ground after a controlled explosion, in this powerful aerial footage.

Footage shows the controlled demolition, which took place at Kishorn Port Limited’s dry dock facility in Strathcarron, Wester Ross, Scotland on June 13.

Striking footage shows a decommissioned oil rig being demolished with a controlled explosion. | Kishorn Port Ltd / SWNS

The rig, named the Northern Producer, was formerly an oil rig in the North Sea, north-east of Shetland. The controlled demolition took place at Kishorn Port Limited’s dry dock facility in Strathcarron, Wester Ross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kishorn Port Limited said: “Congratulations to the Liberty Industrial team, with the successful blow down of the Northern Producer. A great job done by all involved, with a successful outcome and the cutting up of the steel will start with immediate effect.