E-bike-riding ‘phone thief’ snatches two phones in five seconds before he’s arrested in dramatic footage
Dramatic video shows the moment police arrested two suspected e-bike-riding thieves after they allegedly committed a series of phone snatches in one hour.
CCTV footage shows one of the suspected thieves riding onto the pavement and snatching a man’s phone, before riding a further few metres along the pavement and snatching another pedestrian’s device.
Aerial helicopter footage shows police following the suspects down a busy London road, before they’re both arrested by officers.
Posting the footage to social media, the Metropolitan Police said: “Caught in under 2 hours. Officers and our helicopter team arrested two e-bike thieves who committed a series of phone snatches across Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea.”
