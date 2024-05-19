Huge fire rages through bus as smoke pours from windows and 30 firefighters tackle blaze in dramatic footage
Dramatic footage shows the moment a bus burst into flames, with thick black smoke billowing into the air.
The bus was driving down the road when smoke started coming from the bus. The vehicle stopped and all passengers were able to get off.
Five fire engines, with 30 firefighters, were called at 1:18pm on May 18 2024 to tackle the blaze. The diesel double decker bus was destroyed in the fire and the cause is under investigation. No one is thought to have been injured in the incident.
Paul Buckley, 58, was walking down Richmond Road, Twickenham in London, when he saw the bus on fire.
Paul said: "People on the bus told me that cars behind were tooting them and it went up in flames and went up quickly. The bus was a third or so full - there were a dozen passengers on board."
