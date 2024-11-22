Footage shows delayed passengers wrapped in foil blankets as they are evacuated from a UK airport, after a ‘suspected prohibited item’ was found in luggage.

An explosives disposal team has been sent to Gatwick Airport today (November 22) after a suspected prohibited item was reportedly found in luggage.

Crowds of passengers have been evacuated from the airport's South Terminal. Police say the incident has caused significant disruption, with some roads around the terminal closed.

Footage from the scene, posted to X by passenger Marco Pajo, shows water and blankets being handed out to passengers waiting outside.

Evacuated Gatwick Airport passengers wrap themselves in foil blankets. | Marco Pajo

Sussex Police said: “A security cordon is in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport following discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage.

“Police were called at 8.20am this morning and, as a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed. This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We are advising the public to avoid the area where possible. Please keep an eye on our social media for updates and thank you for your patience while this is ongoing.”