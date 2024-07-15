This video More videos

Watch the moment a water-loving dog throws a hilarious tantrum - and escapes his owner on a paddleboard.

Video shows Hobie, a stubborn Newfoundland, being dragged out of the water...but as mum tries to dry him off he runs off and dives back onto his paddleboard. The rebellious giant dog can be seen, in the video, looking very smug - especially when he gets his way and mum lets him go back out on the lake.

Hobie the paddleboarding dog loves being in the water so much he just REFUSES to get out! Pictured at Wyresdale Park in Scorton, Lancs. | Blackpool Working Newfoundlands

Brooke Schofield, co-founder of Blackpool Working Newfoundlands said: “He really did not want to come out.” Hobie is one of a group of dogs who had been learning and practising life-saving skills, including swimming out to rescue a person, and towing a boat to shore. He gets to play on his paddleboard as a reward at the end of his class.

