Watch the INCREDIBLE moment some of the world's rarest crocodiles hatch - and listen to their little chirps!

Adorable video (click to play above) shows a very special baby-boom as a group of critically endangered Siamese crocodiles hatch. Their super-cute little chirps can also be heard in the clip, posted on Chester Zoo social media.

Zoo staff were asked to help with international efforts to save the endangered reptiles from extinction. Guided by the knowledge and expertise of Chester Zoo, they have been able to further boost the success rate in breeding centres in Cambodia by more than 500%.

