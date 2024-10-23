Hear the super-sweet chirps of extremely rare newborn crocodiles born with help from Chester Zoo staff
Adorable video (click to play above) shows a very special baby-boom as a group of critically endangered Siamese crocodiles hatch. Their super-cute little chirps can also be heard in the clip, posted on Chester Zoo social media.
Zoo staff were asked to help with international efforts to save the endangered reptiles from extinction. Guided by the knowledge and expertise of Chester Zoo, they have been able to further boost the success rate in breeding centres in Cambodia by more than 500%.
A spokesperson for Chester Zoo said: “More crocs are now being released into Cambodia’s Cardamom Mountains by our conservation friends Fauna & Flora - with the goal of adding another 150 to the wild population by 2025!” Watch the video above.
