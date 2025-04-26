The wildlife park described Uganda as a powerful predator with a deep connection to his brother.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A UK wildlife park has reported the sad death of one its white lions at the age of 16. Staff said on social media that Uganda had deteriorated quickly, but the decision to end his suffering had not been easy..

“He and his brother, Pascha, brought true majesty to our sanctuary when they came to us for retirement and a calm, natural environment,” Lincolnshire Wildlife Park said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was an old boy at 16 and had the best possible life we could offer him.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park's white lion Uganda with his brother, Pascha.

“After close monitoring by our team and vets, his quality of life started to deteriorate quickly, so this awful decision had to be made.

“It never does and never will get easier to make these decisions as a sanctuary.

"Many of our animals come to us for retirement, the most we can do is ensure they receive the very best for the remainder of their lives, however long that may be.”