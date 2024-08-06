This video More videos

Watch the bizarre moment a BMW driver was filmed inhaling from what appeared to be a 'hippy crack balloon' on the M6.

The motorist was caught on camera (click to play video above) inhaling from what has been described as a ‘hippy crack balloon’ while driving on the motorway. He can be seen, in the clip, inhaling the inflated orange balloon, while at the wheel. The driver was slapped with a £770 fine and six points on his licence after another driver sent a video of his exploits to police.

BMW driver filmed inhaling from what appeared to be a 'hippy crack balloon' on the M6. | West Midlands Police / SWNS

West Midlands Police have released a series of clips exposing the worst drivers who were caught red-handed in the last 12 months, and submitted via the OpSnap portal. One clip shows a motorist ignoring a red light and driving over a pedestrian crossing, narrowly missing a woman who was crossing. That motorist was convicted of dangerous driving and was given a year-long ban and ordered to pay £2,649 in costs and fines.

Another example shows a taxi driver using his phone while waiting at traffic lights, who was hit with six points and ordered to pay £400.

Sergeant Steve Evans said: “Road safety is an absolute priority for West Midlands Police and the work of our team is making a real difference. Around 90 per cent of the submissions we get end in positive action. Every one of the people who’ve been filmed like this and have had to pay the price should now be thinking again about the way they drive.”