This video More videos

Watch the moment a learner driver crashes after speeding along a main road.

Shocking video footage shows the motorist, who is displaying L plates, laughing and joking as he hastily drives along Ormskirk Road in Wigan.

The passenger who is filming the video can repeatedly be heard asking him to slow down moments before he crashes outside Bargain Booze in Pemberton.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed that both the driver and passenger escaped unscathed.