Watch meteorologist Aidan McGivern deliver tonight’s weather forecast, as amber and yellow rain are warnings issued for parts of the UK - with 50-60mm of rain to fall and thunderstorms expected.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for rain as an area of low pressure will bring heavy rain to the UK tonight (September 26).

The amber rain warning covers Gloucester, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Leicester, Worcester and Peterborough. With a yellow rain warning issued for parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The amber and yellow weather warnings come less than a week after lightning hit a home, causing a massive explosion, and reportedly leaving a pensioner homeless.

Neil Armstrong, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “We are expecting an area of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening across parts of the Midlands. The rain will fall onto already saturated ground, potentially affecting communities still recovering from recent flooding.

Weather warnings are in place, including a new amber rain warning in the Midlands. | Met Office