Watch aerial footage of the two motorcyclists being caught by police before they are arrested on the ground.

Dramatic aerial video shows the moment two motorcyclists were arrested after police pursuits.

On July 17, police say they attempted to stop two motorcyclists, however both riders failed to stop and drove off. Officers lost sight of one bike, but continued to follow the second rider as he led police on a pursuit. Police Motorcycle officers were joined by officers from the Roads and Crime Unit and the police helicopter to support the pursuit.

Phillip Hunter was arrested following the chase which ended in Weaverham, near Northwich. The 25-year-old of Beswick Road, Northwich, has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for officers and is set to appear at Warrington Magistrates Court on August 14.

