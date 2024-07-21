Dramatic helicopter video shows moment two motorcyclists are arrested after leading police on pursuits
Dramatic aerial video shows the moment two motorcyclists were arrested after police pursuits.
On July 17, police say they attempted to stop two motorcyclists, however both riders failed to stop and drove off. Officers lost sight of one bike, but continued to follow the second rider as he led police on a pursuit. Police Motorcycle officers were joined by officers from the Roads and Crime Unit and the police helicopter to support the pursuit.
Phillip Hunter was arrested following the chase which ended in Weaverham, near Northwich. The 25-year-old of Beswick Road, Northwich, has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for officers and is set to appear at Warrington Magistrates Court on August 14.
A second man, aged 22 from Winsford, was also arrested following a second pursuit which ended near Nantwich. He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle and committing an act to pervert the course of justice. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.