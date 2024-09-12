This video More videos

Watch as a mum who built an £11k Vinted empire, earning £800-a-month, after losing all her possessions in a house fire, shares her top tips and tricks for selling on the online marketplace.

A mum turned her side-hustle selling clothes on Vinted into an £11k a year "empire" after losing all her possessions in a house fire.

Lisa Brown, 49, worked as an interior designer for over a decade, until she began suffering from heart problems.

Lisa, from Stansted in Essex, began selling clothes on eBay as a way of making money, until a house fire wiped out all her possessions. After spending eight years re-buying and selling clothes, she’s managed to earn £800-a-month from her Vinted sales - enabling her to go on days out with her son Charles, eat at restaurants and order takeaways.

On January 26 2016, Lisa and her husband, Paul, 52, a carpenter, arrived home from an evening out - while Charles was being looked after - to find their property was on fire. The family lost their possessions in the blaze, and their house was burnt out. It’s taken eight years for the house to be rebuilt and Lisa says it’s still not finished.

In 2022, Lisa decided to start up a business on Vinted - selling a number of items she’d bought since the fire. She quickly learnt a number of tips and tricks to selling as much as she could - and now imparts her knowledge on other sellers. Lisa now has a constant income of £800-a-month selling her items.

Lisa's top tips for selling on Vinted include:

1. Never bundle items - always say you’re doing your own discounts

2. Send people who ‘favourite’ your items an offer

3. Build your business up over a period of time

4. Take multiple photos on each listing