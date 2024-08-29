This video More videos

Watch CCTV of the moment an alleged thief distracted restaurant customers with a piece of paper before swiping a phone from underneath it.

Shocking CCTV shows the moment a man allegedly walked into a restaurant and distracted diners before swiping a phone from their table.

In the footage, the man appears to distract the diner with a piece of paper before taking the phone from underneath it - all directly under the customer’s nose.

The incident happened at Adana Turkish with Fusion in Bethnal Green, east London. The restaurant shared the footage on social media just before 10pm on August 26 along with a warning to diners.

The Instagram story read: "Last night a man came into our restaurant and stole a customer's phone. He distracted the customer with a piece of paper which read something along the lines of he needs help etc. He had a car waiting outside and as soon as he exited the shop, he got in the car and drove off.

"This was fully organised and they must be doing it regularly. Please be vigilant and mindful of your belongings and please share with friends and family."